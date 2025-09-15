“Ladies and gentlemen, we got him.” I will never forget Baghdad, December 2003, the moment Paul Bremer, then head of the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq announced to the world that the war-torn nation’s deposed dictator Saddam Hussein had finally been captured hiding in a small rabbit hole near a farmhouse in Northern Iraq.

Yet the conflict in which Hussein played a central role burned on for eight more years.

“Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, we got him,” Utah’s Gov. Spencer Cox perhaps unwittingly repeated Bremer’s famous phrase to announce and celebrate the surrender of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson for the murder of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10 on the campus of the Utah Valley University.

Like Hussein’s capture and ultimate hanging, Robinson’s arrest and ultimate punishment are only half the job. They do not and will not end an underlying conflict. In the Utah case, it is the ideological divide that sunders our nation.

Charlie Kirk’s death was a body blow to his family and loved ones, his colleagues at Turning Point USA, and to civic engagement everywhere. May his memory be a blessing.

His murder will have consequences; some are more concerning than others. Now, for example, we can reasonably expect enormously enhanced security around stars we want to see in person.

Personalities and venues will be encased in protective bubbles. Concerts, speaking engagements, school functions, political and sporting events and the like will soon be hardened against the bitter violence of political discord unseen since the Vietnam-era.

Walking through the metal detector at last week’s Northwestern versus Oregon Big Ten football game near Chicago, I felt more secure in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk than I would have been without the security checks. His tragic death will accelerate the move toward prioritizing physical safety and the security of speakers, players, and audience members.

It will also severely impact the notion that we can be blissfully unaware of the grim realities of life outside our circle of life.

By now, you have likely absorbed numerous stories about the life and times of the late Mr. Kirk, whose appalling death might ultimately become one of the most public political assassinations in history. Horribly graphic images of the murder are everywhere, streamed billions of times.

The surrender of his 22-year-old alleged killer to local authorities has also been extensively chronicled. Without sinking into yet another “your side is responsible,” “No, he’s one of yours,” debate, suffice it to say the shooter was not previously an anarchist or political whack job.

His parents are people of faith, and he seems, like the Times appropriately described him, “a reserved intelligent young man” raised in a Republican family, and deeply interested in video games, comic books and (oh yes) current events.”

The Times quotes a former classmate of Robinson as saying the 22-year-old was a “massive Halo guy,” referring to a popular science fiction game. Paramount+ has a series based on Halo. It features the epic war between the Precursors, who created life, the Forerunners, who overthrow them, and the Covenant, which brings the seminal conflict to modern times with warring parties ranging from the Grunts to the Elites.

If it is true, as the witness suggests, that Mr. Robinson was a “massive Halo guy,” you must wonder whether and how the mind of this kid was twisted by an obsession with these games. I’m guessing he identified with the Grunts because, after all, who wants to be an Elite?

When all is said and done about what motivated Robinson despicably to kill Charlie, my guess is ultimately more about this kid’s heroic fever dreams than it is about the twisted political life of this country.