Now airing on GNPS/TV

The GNPS/TV crew filmed graduation ceremonies across the district in June 2025.

Tune in to GNPS/TV to relive the excitement of June 2025 Great Neck Public Schools graduation ceremonies for North High School, South High School, Village School and the Great Neck Adult Learning Center.

GNPS/TV programs are available on demand, 24/7, on the school district website at www.greatneck.k12.ny.us/tv. Programs can also be viewed in the incorporated villages of Great Neck on Optimum Channel 75 and on Verizon Fios Channel 32.

The following airing times are for Optimum and Verizon viewers.

The Village School graduation airs at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The South High School commencement airs at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Adult Learning Center awards ceremony airs at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The North High School commencement airs at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

GNPS/TV programming reflects the offerings of the Great Neck Public Schools and the achievements of its students and staff. Programs are student-produced.

For further information, please contact Robert Zahn, director of educational television and broadcast media, by e-mail at rzahn@greatneck.k12.ny.us.