Jada Lin, currently a ninth-grader at South High School, is congratulated by South Middle School science department chair Tobias Hatten (L.) and science teacher/research mentor Brian Pernice (R.) on her recognition among the Top 300 Junior Innovators in the 2025 Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge.

The Society for Science has announced Great Neck student Jada Lin among the top 300 junior innovators in the 2025 Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge — the nation’s premier science, technology, engineering and math competition for middle school students.

Chosen from a competitive pool of nearly 2,000 applicants, the top 300 represent the best and brightest middle school STEM talent in the United States and its territories. Junior innovators receive a $125 award from the Department of Defense STEM and a prize package with gifts from program sponsors.

Lin, who is currently a ninth-grader at South High School, qualified for the Thermo Fisher JIC by winning first place at the Long Island Science and Engineering SSP Broadcom Masters Fair in March for her research project, “Harnessing Nature’s Power To Combat Antimicrobial Resistance: Assessing the Effectiveness of Natural Inhibitors in Preventing Conjugation-Based Horizontal Gene Transfer of Ampicillin Resistance in Escherichia coli Under In Vitro Conditions.”

Lin’s research focused on reducing reinfection rates in medical settings using organic and natural products. She conducted her research last school year as an eighth

grader at South Middle School, under the guidance of science research mentors Brian Pernice and Kathryn Whidden.

“These young innovators embody the most promising science and engineering talent in the nation,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science and executive publisher of Science News. “They are taking on complex challenges and demonstrating a passion for STEM that can lead to impactful change. I am thrilled to celebrate their achievements.”

The Thermo Fisher JIC, a program of Society for Science, seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators to solve the grand challenges of the future. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism and world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM.