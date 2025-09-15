The Manhasset High School girls varsity tennis team was joined by administrators and board of education members for the grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new tennis courts at Manhasset Secondary School.

On Sept. 4, a new chapter began for Manhasset tennis as blue and orange ribbons were cut to signify the official opening of the newly renovated tennis courts at Manhasset Secondary School.

“Our Manhasset athletics community is incredibly excited and thankful for the opening of our beautiful new tennis courts,” Director of Physical Education, Health and Athletics Christine Kinneary Raffo said at the start of the ceremony. “We appreciate the commitment of the Manhasset Board of Education in continuing to provide our students and student-athletes with beautiful facilities and the best playing experience. As we look ahead to the upcoming tennis season, we’re eager to embrace the hard work, competition and lasting memories that will be made right here on our Manhasset Secondary School courts.”