Manhasset senior Hang Mi named 2026 LIAA Scholar-Artist

Manhasset High School senior Hang Mi has been named a 2026 Long Island Arts Alliance Scholar-Artist in the Visual Arts category. She is one of only 20 high school students across Long Island to be recognized with this honor, and one of just five in her category.

A highly accomplished student-artist, Hang earned the “Best of Show” award at the Heckscher Museum’s Long Island’s Best: Young Artists exhibition in 2025 for her piece “Reunion.” She also received an Award of Excellence for “Floating Serendipity” at the Art League of Long Island’s GO APE exhibition and was awarded a National Scholastic Art & Writing Gold Medal for her drawing “Falling Stars,” which was recognized at a ceremony in Carnegie Hall.

In addition to these honors, Hang has participated in numerous local exhibitions, showcasing her exceptional artistic talent.

Her achievements also include being named an AP Scholar with Distinction by the College Board and receiving the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.

“Hang Mi is an extraordinary young artist whose skill, dedication and vision set her apart,” said Joseph Owens, Manhasset School District’s director of fine and performing arts. “This recognition as a Long Island Arts Alliance Scholar-Artist is a testament not only to her artistic excellence but also to her academic achievement. We are incredibly proud to see her represent Manhasset at this prestigious level.”

The LIAA Scholar-Artist Awards recognize students deemed “the best of the best” on Long Island for both academic excellence and outstanding achievement in the arts. The program is endorsed by the New York State School Music Association, the New York State Art Teachers Association, the Nassau and Suffolk chapters of the New York State Council of Administrators of Music Education and the Nassau and Suffolk Art Supervisors Associations.