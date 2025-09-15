Manhasset students selected for NYSSMA All-State Festival

Fourteen student musicians from Manhasset Secondary School were selected to participate in the 2025 NYSSMA All-State Music Festival.

Fourteen student musicians from the Manhasset Secondary School were recently selected to participate in the 2025 New York State School Music Association All-State Music Festival.

This prestigious event will be held this December in Rochester and is regarded as one of the highest honors a student musician can achieve in New York State.

Students who earned a spot in one of the All-State Festival ensembles include: Katherine Abrams (Violin), Adriana Chan (Alto 2), Shinwoo Choi (Violin), Felice Chu (Bassoon), Joshua Chung (Double Bass), Thomas Grygiel (Bass 2), Lucienne Keyoung (Viola), Robert Lu (Violin), Harrison McKenna (Jazz Lead Trumpet and Jazz Trumpet), Eleni Misetic (Soprano 1), Jayden Pak (Violin), William Pereira (Oboe and French Horn), Benjamin Yang (Oboe) and Katherine Zhang (Cello).

To be selected, students must be recommended by their music teacher. In addition, they are also required to prepare a NYSSMA level VI All-State solo, which was evaluated by a NYSSMA Certified All-State adjudicator.

Manhasset Public Schools congratulates each student on this outstanding and well-Fourteen student musicians were from Manhasset Secondary School were

selected to participate in the 2025 NYSSMA All-State Music Festival.deserved achievement.