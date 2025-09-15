Plainedge Super Edward Salina Jr. steps down

Plainedge superintendent Edward Salina Jr. stepped down after 14 years in the position.

Plainedge Superintendent Edward Salina Jr. has abruptly resigned from the school district.

The Board of Education notified the community on Thursday, Sept. 11, that it would be holding a special meeting on Friday, Sept. 12. During the four-minute meeting, the board unanimously voted to accept Salina’s resignation letter and appoint Carol Muscarella as the district’s interim superintendent.

Plainedge Board President Joseph Beyrouty read a message from Salina at the meeting.

“What has always set Plainedge apart is its sense of pride, resilience, and unity,” the former superintendent wrote. “Although I will be stepping away from my role as superintendent, I will always remain a proud member of the Plainedge family.”

Beyrouty said the board will immediately begin its search for Salina’s replacement.

Efforts to reach Salina for comment were unavailing.

Salina had hosted the media at the district’s high school to unveil its state-of-the-art security technology in late August.

He had been given one of the highest honors for a superintendent in the state last year, earning the Superintendent of the Year 2024 award by the New York State Association for Computers and Technologies in Education.

Salina had been the superintendent in Plainedge since 2011. He began his career as a teacher in the New York City Public School system in 1992. He then became an assistant principal in the Shoreham School District in 1996 before moving to Lindenhurst, where he became the district coordinator of instructional technology.

He joined the Roslyn School District in 2001 and became the principal of East Hills Elementary School two years later. In 2007, Salina was promoted to assistant superintendent. He has also worked as an adjunct professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at Touro College and LIU.

Muscarella will replace Salina as superintendent after being a longtime principal in the district. She served as the principal of John H. West Elementary School until her retirement.

Beyrouty said a familiar face will allow the district to hold down the fort.

“A lot of teachers loved her, parents and children loved her,” he said. “For what we need right now, I think she would be a comforting person to have in that role.”