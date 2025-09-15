Roslyn School District welcomes students back for 2025-26 school year
Roslyn High School Assistant Principal Jessica Graf, Superintendent Allison Brown, and Roslyn High School Principal Dave Lazarus with students, staff and local law enforcement.
Provided by Roslyn School District
Roslyn School District Superintendent Allison Brown and the principals at East Hills, Harbor Hill, Heights School, Roslyn Middle School and Roslyn High School welcomed students back for the new academic year on Tuesday, Sept. 2.