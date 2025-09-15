Sands Point Preserve Conservancy unveils ‘Rainbow Bridge’ for pet memorials

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, part of the Nassau County parks system, unveiled a new heartfelt feature: the Rainbow Bridge, a memorial dedicated to honoring the cherished pets of our community.

Nestled within the serene natural beauty of the Sands Point Preserve, the Rainbow Bridge offers pet owners a peaceful space to reflect and remember. Visitors are invited to place collars, tags, photos and other meaningful items on the bridge in memory of their beloved companions who have crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

This tribute was made possible through the support of Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation, who are dedicated to supporting initiatives that strengthen communities, promote wellness and foster compassion.

“This memorial is a beautiful way to celebrate the unconditional love and joy that pets bring into our lives,” said Jeri Dejana, president and CEO of the Dejana Foundation. “We are deeply grateful to the Sands Point Preserve for helping make this vision a reality.”

The Rainbow Bridge was designed and built by Jeri Dejana.

“We are always looking for new ways to engage with the community. The Rainbow Bridge will offer a meaningful place to reflect, honor the memory of beloved pets, and celebrate the joy and companionship they brought into our lives,” said Jeremiah Bosgang, executive director of the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy.

The Rainbow Bridge is open to the public during regular preserve hours, and visitors can inquire at the gate for its location. All are welcome to visit, contribute and find comfort in this shared space of remembrance.

For more information, visit sandspointpreserveconservancy.org.