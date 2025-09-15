Rep. Tom Suozzi honors 14 police officers for exemplary work

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (C.) and Glen Cove Police Chief William Whitton (C. L.) recognize six Glen Cove police officer for their response to an apartment fire on April 17.

A group of 14 police officers received flags flown over the U.S. Capitol Building from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi for their service to the community on Friday, Sept. 12. The officers, all of whom serve Suozzi’s congressional district, gathered at the Glen Cove Police Department to celebrate their work.

“It’s essential for us as a community to recognize the members of our law enforcement that do so much for us every single day,” Suozzi said.

Suozzi said he began the award ceremony in 2020, aiming to recognize the good police work done in light of the George Floyd protests. Floyd was a Black man who died after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nine minutes in Minneapolis in 2020, and his death sparked nationwide protests calling for stronger civil rights and police reform.

Suozzi said police abuse should not be tolerated, but that officers doing the right thing should be recognized for exemplary work.

“Nobody supports any kind of abuse taking place from any kind of government agency; we have to try to correct those things. We have to respect and honor the vast majority — the 99% — of our law enforcement that is doing an awesome job and that is protecting us every single day,” Suozzi said.

Suozzi said law enforcement’s intervention makes “all the difference” in people’s lives, especially those in “desperate circumstances.”

Suozzi recognized six Glen Cove officers, seven New York City officers and one Nassau County officer.

Glen Cove Officers Anthony Pedraita, Frank Vessa, Christopher Morra, Alexandra Levantis, Carolina Guastella, and Andrew Mozer were awarded for their response to an apartment building fire at 68 Glen Cove Ave. on April 17.

“We got to witness true heroism,” said Mayor Pam Panzenbeck, who was at the scene of the fire.

Police Chief William Whitton said Pedraita was on routine patrol at approximately 3:30 a.m. when he observed smoke coming from the building, notifying headquarters that people appeared to be trapped in the building. He said the six officers entered the building and worked as a “cohesive team” to assist the residents.

“Through their combined efforts, all 15 residents were able to exit the building, with only one minor injury to a resident,” Whitton said.

He said Vezza and Pedraita were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, as they entered the building multiple times, and that everyone made a full recovery.

“I’m very happy that no one got hurt. That’s the most important thing,” Pedraita said.

Nassau County Officer Jasvinder Mullarkey, a New Hyde Park resident, was recognized for her response to a June 23 road rage incident involving a firearm. Inspector Mark Vitelli said Mullarkey was the first to respond to the scene and predicted where the subject was heading. He said she successfully found the subject and confronted him at gunpoint.

“Because of her actions and because of her knowledge, and knowing what can be done, brought this to a safe conclusion with no injuries to any innocent civilians, officers, or the subject himself,” Vitalli said.

Suozzi said the incident showcases “how things can quickly devolve.”

“This is the best job that anybody could ever wish for,” Mullarkey said.

Suozzi’s district represents three precincts in the city, and seven New York City Police officers were recognized for their work.

Kyle Lesser and Nicholas Couvaris were awarded for their response to a burglary, and John Shapiro was awarded for his response to a road rage incident involving a firearm.

John Wright, Irving Rawlins, Marc Loyola, and Christian Martinez responded to a firearm threat at the 111th precinct in Bayside, Queens, shooting and killing a man who refused to drop his weapon.

Suozzi said he annual police award ceremony has one clear message.

“We support our law enforcement, we support the work they do, and we’re grateful to them for the risk that they take and the hard work that they put in on our behalf,” he said.