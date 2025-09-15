Top Workplaces 2025 Spotlight: Transervice Logistics

Transervice Logistics Inc. is a story of steady growth, specialization, and long-term partnerships in the logistics industry. Founded in 1969, the company began as a modest transportation provider with just a handful of employees and locations. Over the decades, it has evolved into a national logistics leader, managing more than 25,000 pieces of equipment and operating from over 120 facilities across North America.

At its core, Transervice focuses on custom logistics solutions—including full-service truck leasing, dedicated contract carriage, fleet maintenance, and freight management. The company doesn’t take a one-size-fits-all approach; instead, it builds tailored, transparent partnerships with clients.

Transervice serves major brands like Walgreens, Kroger, and Bimbo Bakeries, handling complex supply chains with precision. Its West Coast arm, Transervice Integrated Solutions, adds cutting-edge 3PL/4PL capabilities through proprietary platforms like ShipTIS, emphasizing data-driven efficiency and control.

The company’s success is rooted in its commitment to reliability, accountability, and innovation.

Learn more at transervice.com.