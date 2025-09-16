12 Manhasset students named National Merit semifinalists

Twelve students from the Manhasset High School Class of 2026 were recently announced as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

The 2026 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists are: Colleen Barcelona, Casey Chan, Felice Chu, Colin Gibbs, Jeffrey Lin, Owen McCormack, Jake Sylvia, Thomas Twomey, Luke Wede, Aidan Wong, Hudson Yang and Kevin Zhu.

These academically talented students join an elite group of approximately 16,000 semifinalists who were selected from over 1.3 million juniors in over 21,000 high schools who applied for the 2026 National Merit Scholarship program. Semifinalists represent the top 1% of high school seniors and the highest-scoring entrants from each state.

The next steps for semifinalists include completing a scholarship application, which will spotlight their academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership experience, employment and honors and awards.

Scholarship winners will be announced beginning in April.