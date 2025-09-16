An exuberant ‘Come From Away’ lands at The Engeman Theater in Northport

Do you remember where you were the morning of September 11, 2001, when you learned the mighty landscape of lower Manhattan had been decimated? We all watched in horror, thinking ‘This can’t be real!’ It took a moment for the atrocity to sink in. Was this some fictitious theatrical stunt? No! This happened in our beloved city, to our beloved World Trade Center, and to so many innocent people.

On that clear Tuesday morning at 8:46 a.m., American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower. At 9:03 a.m., a second plane, United Airlines Flight 175, crashed into the South Tower. The airspace surrounding New York City was suddenly compromised, and all planes coming in and out of New York were diverted.

The musical Come From Away begins when some 38 airplanes carrying about 7,000 passengers were sent to the isolated town of Gander, Newfoundland. These passengers included about 60 children on a Children’s Wish Foundation journey to Disneyland, and about 19 animals, including dogs, cats and a pregnant bonobo monkey. The displaced passengers were met with hospitality and kindness by the Gander locals who gave them shelter, clothing, food and even baby formula. Unbreakable bonds were formed during the four days these passengers were hosted by the Gander townspeople. Come From Away is a remarkably uplifting tale of humanity at the heart of this very real tragedy.

Enter Michael Rubinoff, a Toronto lawyer, theatre producer and associate dean of visual and performing arts at Sheridan College in Oakville who had the idea for Come From Away. Rubinoff brought in the Canadian husband and wife writing team Irene Sankoff and David Hein to write the book, music and lyrics. The couple had a personal connection to the story as they were living in New York during the September 11 attacks. To intensify the realism of this show, Sankoff and Hein visited Gander and interviewed locals who helped out during those four traumatic days. Of note, the title of the musical is derived from the phrase “come from aways,” which is a Newfoundland term for outsiders or non-locals.

Come from Away had a successful premiere in 2015 at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, then went on to several other stops before opening on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 12, 2017, where it became a critical and box office hit. The musical was nominated for seven Tony Awards and won for Best Direction of a Musical for Christopher Ashley. The film was released in 2021 and, like Hamilton, it is a live stage recording, not a film adaptation of the musical.

READ ALSO: Footloose sparkles at The Engeman in Northport

On the 24th anniversary of the September attacks, The John W. Engeman Theatre opened its doors to Come From Away, a stunning and important musical directed by Scott Weinstein, who says in the program’s Director’s Note, “I grew up just outside New York City and I remember exactly where I was on that day in 2001.” Weinstein brings so much heart to this musical.

The entire fast-paced show runs 100 minutes without an intermission, and the plot is delivered mainly through music. Music Director Matthew Stern and the band are upstage center throughout the show. They deftly deliver this vibrant score that draws from folk music, rock, pop and Newfoundland’s Celtic traditions. Anthony Galea’s fiddle solos and Stern’s accordion adds so much to the Celtic feel. Robin Levine’s choreography with stamping feet and clapping hands gives a suspenseful and energetic edge.

The opening song of Come From Away, “Welcome to the Rock,” is a big and rousing number that introduces the people of Gander and describes their rugged life on this “giant rock.” The song punctuates the resilience and unity in these people who must meet the challenges of extreme climactic conditions while living fairly isolated.

The ensemble is the lead in this show, and the acting and vocals are phenomenal throughout this strong cast. Each actor is part of the ensemble as passengers on the plane, then Gander residents as a whole, before taking on individual roles.

Come From Away features Mayor Claude (John Scherer), whose responsibility is to guide the town through the crisis while making sure the needs of the passengers are met. SPCA head Bonnie (Suzanne Mason) takes care of all the stranded animals. Constable Oz (Chris Donovan) is Gander’s police officer who remains a calm presence as he coordinates the efforts of the community while managing the influx of passengers.

American Airlines Captain Beverly (Christina Decicco) maintains the safety of the passengers on her watch and is one of the first female captains for the company. Kevin T. (Christopher Behmke) and Kevin J. (Nasir Ali Panjwani), a couple from LA, bring on some of the best laughs and pathos in Come From Away.

Nasir Ali Panjwani also takes on the role of Ali, an Egyptian Muslim and master chef who experiences prejudice and fear as the crisis unfolds. Hannah (Melessie Clark), a passenger and mother of a New York firefighter, is waiting anxiously to hear from him. Beulah (Mimi Bessette) is a local who comforts Hannah and tries to help others in need. Janice (Katie Luke) is a new reporter for the local TV station on her first major assignment.

Subdued Londoner Nick (Bart Shatto) and gregarious Texan Diane (Michele Ragusa) meet and become inseparable during their time in Gander. Shatto also takes on the role of Doug, who is married to Bonnie and helps her manage the animals on the planes. Bob (Brandon Alvion), an African American New Yorker, starts off cynical and suspicious of the kindness and hospitality of the Gander people but soon changes. Alvion also plays the very cool and sexy Virgin Atlantic captain.

There is much detail to Kyle Dixon’s set depicting a rustic tavern with a wooden bar and shelving holding liquor bottles, stools, tables and chairs, all beneath a coffered ceiling holding a pane of skylights. John Burkand’s lighting design complements the set, and Laura Shubert’s sound design adds to the overall feeling of the show. Dustin Cross’s costume design, Jeff Knaggs’s wig design and Megan Cohen’s props design add definition to each character.

The Engeman’s Come From Away is a heartwarming, exuberant and thoroughly entertaining musical that celebrates the best of the human spirit.

Catch this feel-good show now at the John W. Engeman Theatre in Northport through October 26.

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main Street, Northport. engemantheater.com 631-261-2900

Barbara Anne Kirshner is a freelance journalist and photographer whose celebrity interviews, theatre reviews, features and human interest stories appear in major publications. She is author of the children’s chapter book Madison Weatherbee The Different Dachshund, Madison Weatherbee The Musical and a host of one-act plays that have been produced across Long Island.