Crime blotter 9.18

Woman allegedly makes terrorist threats at hospital

A Westbury woman was arrested in East Meadow after making terroristic threats at Nassau University Medical Center, Nassau County Police said.

Sullethea T. Smith was charged with making a terroristic threat and assault.

According to police, officers responded to NUMC at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike on Thursday, Sept. 11, for a disturbance. While at the hospital, Smith became violent with hospital staff and began making terroristic threats, and a male victim suffered a laceration to his left arm as well as an injury to his left shoulder, causing him substantial pain, police said.

When police arrived, they arrested Smith, they said.

Two teens arrested for allegedly spray painting building

Two teenagers were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 10, after being found spraypainting a building, Nassau County Police said.

An unidentified 16-year-old was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a forged instrument, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and possession of graffiti instruments.

An unnamed 17-year-old was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and possession of graffiti instruments.

According to police, officers observed two suspects wearing masks, spray painting a building in the vicinity of Mirin Avenue and Park Avenue in Roosevelt. Officers

approached the suspects, who then fled on foot, police said.

Both teenagers were apprehended nearby and they both resisted arrest, causing one officer to sustain injuries, police said.

The 16-year-old was also found to be in possession of a knife and fraudulent identification, police said.

Two cars stolen from Munsey Park home

Three men are wanted for stealing two cars from a Munsey Park home, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said three unknown subjects drove up to a home on Vanderlyn Drive in a gray SUV on Wednesday, Sept. 10. The two passengers exited the vehicle and each entered an unlocked 2023 blue BMW X7 and an unlocked 2025 green Range Rover, both parked on the driveway with the keys inside, police said.

All three subjects fled the scene in the three cars, heading eastbound toward Bartlett Drive, police said.

Police described the three people as unknown black males who had been wearing black-hooded sweatshirts.

Police said they were investigating.

Home deemed uninhabitable after accident

A car drove into the front of a Hicksville home and business, causing serious damage and making the place uninhabitable, Nassau County Police said.

According to police, on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 10, while attempting to back into a parking spot on the property of Central Nassau Guidance-Counseling located at 499 Jerusalem Ave., an identified female driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, striking the front of the home and causing severe structural damage.

The Town of Oyster Bay Building Department responded and deemed the home uninhabitable, police said.

All residents were transported to other facilities and no injuries were reported, police said.

Police said they were investigating.

Motorcyclist breaks legs in accident

A motorcyclist suffered two broken legs in an accident in East Meadow on Wednesday, Sept. 10, Nassau County Police said.

According to police, a 36-year-old unidentified man was traveling southbound on Newbridge Road near the intersection of Hysler Street in East Meadow when he lost control. Police said he collided with a fence and then hit a dumpster, causing the motorcyclist to suffer two broken legs.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Man allegedly steals $22,000 watch

A Woodhaven man was arrested after allegedly stealing a $22,000 watch from a store, Nassau County Police said.

Adam Cornel was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a larceny at Collectors Corner Coins and Jewelry at 400 Sunrise Highway in Massapequa on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Upon arrival, it was determined that Cornel took a watch valued at $22,000 from a table and concealed it in his bag, police said.

He was placed under arrest at the scene without incident and was also found to be in possession of a fraudulent identification.