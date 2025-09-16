‘If They Were Yours’ golf outing raises $200k for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Lori Novello with her husband Sal Novello, chairman and president of Contractors For A Cause

Contractors for A Cause hosted the If They Were Yours Golf Outing at the North Hills Country Club in Manhasset, and it was nothing short of extraordinary.

Thanks to our incredible sponsors, golfers and supporters, we raised over $200,000 in one night, bringing our total to $3 million over 18 years in support of the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This premiere Long Island event continues to shine as a beacon of hope, helping ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.

Contractors for A Cause and the If They Were Yours Golf Classic were born of a dream and founded by Sal Novello. He wanted to give back to those in need in a meaningful way. Thinking of families who had children struggling with catastrophic illnesses, Sal was determined to make a difference. Together with his brother-in-law Steve Lazzaro and a devoted group of gentlemen, he launched the organization and the tradition, which has grown stronger each year.

As Danny Thomas, founder of St. Jude, famously said: “No child should die in the dawn of life.” The If They Were Yours Golf Classic proudly lives by that pledge.

To learn more, donate, or inquire about the outing, please contact Sal Novello at sjn@demateisorg.com.