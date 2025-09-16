The air is telling us: The time for Car Free Day LI is now

Long Island’s air is sounding the alarm.

In the past year, we’ve seen a sharp rise in New York State Department of Environmental Conservation-issued Air Quality Health Advisories that are more dangerous, more frequent and more disruptive to our daily lives. Ozone and fine particulate matter (PM2.5), mostly from cars and trucks, are now regularly reaching unhealthy levels. It’s not just bad for the environment — it’s bad for our lungs, our hearts, and our children.

Here’s the good news: each of us has the power to help solve this problem.

That’s the driving force behind Car Free Day Long Island 2025, officially observed on Sunday, September 22, with a powerful rally and press event happening Wednesday, September 17 at Farmingdale State College. Led by Transit Solutions and 511NY Rideshare and supported by a diverse coalition of stakeholders from the corporate, academic, municipal, and nonprofit sectors, Car Free Day LI empowers Long Islanders to leave their cars behind—if only for one trip — and embrace a cleaner, healthier way to get around.

And this year, we’re turning up the volume.

At our press event, we’ll debut a compelling public service announcement featuring 20 influential Long Islanders, leaders from every corner of the region, joining voices in a bold call to action. Their message is clear: The time is now. Also on display will be a Sustainable Mobility Showcase featuring the latest in transit innovation—from the LIRR’s expanded service, to NICE Bus’s on-demand rides, bike-borrow programs, electric shuttles, and more.

The pledge drive launched on Earth Day, and since then, we’ve been welcomed by partners across Long Island who have opened their doors and campuses to help us spread awareness, gather pledges, and inspire action. We’re grateful to every employer, school, agency, and organization that has stepped up.

Our goal this year is ambitious: 5,000 pledges. With your help, we can get there and set a powerful example for the rest of the region.

Why now? Because the science is undeniable:

Transportation contributes over 30% of Long Island’s greenhouse gas emissions , the largest single source.

Ground-level ozone and PM2.5 from vehicle emissions are linked to asthma, stroke, heart disease, and premature death.

Climate change is making air quality worse , with longer heat waves and stagnant conditions trapping pollutants.

Air Quality Alerts, once rare, have become routine.

It’s not too late to change course — but we must act.

If each of us pledges to drive just one mile less on Car Free Day, we can collectively remove millions of vehicle miles from our roads in a single day. That’s a big step toward cleaner air, quieter streets, and a stronger, healthier Long Island.

The air is telling us: the time is now. Help us reach 5,000 pledges — take the pledge today.

Visit carfreedayli.com/pledge/ and be part of Long Island’s movement toward cleaner air and smarter transportation.

Mindy Germain is the program manager at Transit Solutions.