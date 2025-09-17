Carle Place teacher dies in her sleep, leaves behind orphaned child

Rosemary Hunter, an elementary school teacher in the Carle Place School District, died on Friday, Sept. 12, according to Superintendent Ted Cannone. She was 56.

Hunter had worked in the Carle Place School District for 26 years. She taught at Cherry Lane Elementary School, teaching three different grades throughout her career: kindergarten, first and second grade.

“She was genuinely loved by students, colleagues, and families,” Cannone said in a statement. “I personally admired and respected her greatly as a thinking partner and source of personal inspiration.”

Cannone said Hunter’s death saddened the Cherry Lane staff and members throughout the district.

A GoFundMe was set up in support of Hunter’s son, Tim, a 10th-grader at MacArthur High School in Levittown, and has received over $100,000.

According to the site, Tim found his mother unresponsive and tried unsuccessfully to wake her up. She apparently died in her sleep.

“Rosemary was the kindest soul you could ever meet—radiating warmth, generosity, and unwavering love,” the GoFundMe description says.

Hunter’s husband, Sean Hunter, died two years ago, according to the site.

Walter Brown, who was friends with Rosemary Hunter, organized the GoFundMe page.