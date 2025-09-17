Division High School brings in long-time educator as new principal

Jeffery Myers is the new principal at Division High School in Levittown.

Jeffery Myers, who has spent decades as an educator, is now taking on his new role as the principal of Division High School.

Myers began his career as a social studies teacher at North Babylon High School in 1994, later being named the dean of discipline. He then became an assistant principal at Copiague High School before being named the principal of Long Beach High School.

Myers is also a North Babylon School District Board of Education member, where he has lived for over 50 years.

Myers said that he always enjoyed being an educator.

“Working in schools, working with children, has always been a passion,” he said. “It’s something that I was fortunate enough to enjoy for decades.”

After his stint at Long Beach High School, Myers retired, but he decided to jump back into the role when Levittown needed an interim principal.

“It really appeared to be a great opportunity,” he said. “The school district is great.”

Myers said that although he had retired, the job opening presented the best of both worlds: the opportunity to do something he is passionate about and the position to be on a short-term basis.

Myers said he doesn’t expect to be the principal past this school year, but although it would be unlikely for him to keep working past this year, he didn’t entirely rule out the possibility.

“You never know,” he said.

Myers said he has enjoyed his first month as principal and that he has seen new traditions and pride since joining the Levittown School District.

Myers replaced John Coscia, who had been Division’s principal since 2016.

The district promoted Coscia to be its new director of health, athletics and physical education.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role for the Levittown community,” he said. “Our athletes constantly impress, and I look forward to supporting them throughout each season.”