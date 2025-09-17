Floral Park resident expresses ‘extreme concern’ over NYC mayoral election, board approves fire fighter pensions, tables senior housing vote

Floral Park resident Michele Meyer expressing concern about the potential impact of the New York City mayoral election on the village.

As November approaches, it appears elections to the west of Nassau are also top of mind for some residents.

Floral Park resident Michele Meyer said she felt it was “necessary” to use the public comment portion of the village’s board meeting to express her “extreme concern” over the potential impact of the New York City mayoral election on Floral Park.

“I am extremely concerned. I know it’s early, and I know the election isn’t until November, but with the chance that New York City is going to have a big change, I’m hoping that you are considering how those changes will affect the village,” Meyer said, referring to the likely possibility that Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani will win the city’s mayorship.

Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, won his party’s primary nomination by a landslide on a platform largely centered around making the city more affordable.

“I think there will be a very big influx of people who are not happy in the city,” said Meyer, a retired Nassau County police officer who primarily lives in Florida. “I know for a fact a number that are leaving. I don’t know where they’re going.”

There has not been evidence that people plan to leave New York City to live in Long Island if Mamdani wins; rather, some anecdotal reports of billionaires suggesting they’d move to other states.

Floral Park Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald said, in his role as Floral Park’s mayor, he was not “overly concerned” about the outcome of New York City’s mayoral race.

“I can assure you this board and everyone that works in the village will do everything in our power to keep this village the way it is,” Fitzgerald said.

He and the trustees said they believed the village had enough power to retain its character, regardless of what happens in November.

“We have a decent amount of power as a village in terms of code changes and enforcement,” Fitzgerald said. “I think the best thing we have to offer is our police departments and fire departments. They keep us safe.

Fitzgerald said if people from the city wanted to move to Floral Park, he welcomed them.

“They’re more than welcome. It’s a great place to live,” Fitzgerald said.

Prior to Meyer’s concern, the board again tabled a vote on altering its code to permit senior housing developments to be constructed in the village’s commercial district. Fitzgerald said the board plans to vote at its next meeting, but legally had to wait because it altered the law’s language to define what a senior housing development is.

The mayor said the village defined senior housing developments as those in which all owners or renters are 55 or older and at least one resident living in each unit is 55 or older.

Floral Park-Bellerose School Board Trustee Jackie O’Donohue asked the board to clarify whether other, younger people could live with the seniors in the unit, to which the board said yes. She said she was asking because she wanted to understand how potential developments could impact the village’s schools and the number of schoolchildren enrolled.

Fitzgerald said even if the code change passes, any potential development would still have to come before the board in public hearings and be granted approval to open. He said it would not be possible for any approved senior housing development to amend its rules after opening to allow non-senior families to live there.

The board also approved $53,900 to be allocated to a pension fund for 77 active volunteer village firefighters and state grant funds to a new list of streets to be repaved this fall.

“By state law, we’re allowed to place $1,200 a year into a pension fund,” the mayor said. “Then, when they reach a certain age and have certain years of service, they can withdraw that money. It’s a small, small token of gratitude for the amount of work they do.”

Trustees also approved plans to repave Vanderwater Avenue from Locust Street to Beech Street, Beech Street from Vanderwater Avenue to Cherry Street and Miller Avenue from Locust Street to Beech Street. Fitzgerald said work on those streets would be completed this fall.

The next board of trustees meeting is Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. in village hall.