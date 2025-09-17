Police deem bullet found at Glen Cove High School non-functional

Police investigated a bullet found on the Glen Cove High School’s turf field, determining that it was non-functional.

The Glen Cove Police Department was called to the high school to investigate a bullet found on the turf field by three students during gym class on Thursday, Sept. 11.

But after investigation, it was determined that the bullet was a non-functioning round from a pistol used for track and field events.

“More investigation showed that it’s actually a percussion cap, like a blank, that they use in track and field events to signify the start of a race,” said Glen Cove Detective John Nagle.

Nagle said students alerted the principal immediately after finding the bullet, who called in the police.

He said the police department surveyed the surrounding area — including the field, bleachers, and nearby restrooms — for other suspicious items, but none were found.

He said the bullet had a distinct shape and cap and that further investigation showed that it was a non-functioning round from a starter pistol.

“It’s very possible that this could have fallen out of an official’s pocket,” Nagle said.

