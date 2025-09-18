Guide to Roslyn Village of East Hills

Quantcast
Roslyn
Community Guide

Village of East Hills



Village of East Hills

209 Harbor Hill Road, Roslyn

516-621-5600

villageofeasthills.org

The Board of Trustees meets every second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

 

Michael Koblenz
Mayor

Mayor
Michael Koblenz

 

Brian Meyerson
Deputy Mayor

Deputy Mayor

Brian Meyerson

 

Emmanuel Zuckerman
Trustee

Trustee

Emmanuel Zuckerman

 

Clara Pomerantz
Trustee

Trustee

Clara Pomerantz

 

officials siegel
Trustee

Trustee

Stacey Siegel

 

Village Justice

Howard Jaslow

 

Associate Village Justice

Peter Zuckerman

 

Clerk to Village Justice

Mary Sherry

 

Village Attorney

William Burton, Sagat|Burton LLP

 

Village Clerk/Treasurer 

Donna Gooch

 

Deputy Village Clerk/Building Department

Nancy Futeran

 

Deputy Treasurer

Richard Cassar

 

Secretary to Board of Trustees

Kasey Sternbach

 

Security Aide Supervisor

Jason Schwartz

 

Superintendent of Public Works

John Salerno

 

Deputy Superintendent of Public Works

Angel Gomez

 

Park Executive

David Squillante

 

Park Office

Kelly Caragiulo

 

Deputy Assessor

Michelle Ligowski

 

Registrar

Donna Gooch

 

Building Inspector/Code Enforcement

Thomas Murphy

 

Code Enforcement

James Trotto

 

Building Department

Elise Vaidya

