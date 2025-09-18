Guide to Roslyn Village of East Hills

Village of East Hills
209 Harbor Hill Road, Roslyn
516-621-5600
villageofeasthills.org
The Board of Trustees meets every second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.
Mayor
Michael Koblenz
Deputy Mayor
Brian Meyerson
Trustee
Emmanuel Zuckerman
Trustee
Clara Pomerantz
Trustee
Stacey Siegel
Village Justice
Howard Jaslow
Associate Village Justice
Peter Zuckerman
Clerk to Village Justice
Mary Sherry
Village Attorney
William Burton, Sagat|Burton LLP
Village Clerk/Treasurer
Donna Gooch
Deputy Village Clerk/Building Department
Nancy Futeran
Deputy Treasurer
Richard Cassar
Secretary to Board of Trustees
Kasey Sternbach
Security Aide Supervisor
Jason Schwartz
Superintendent of Public Works
John Salerno
Deputy Superintendent of Public Works
Angel Gomez
Park Executive
David Squillante
Park Office
Kelly Caragiulo
Deputy Assessor
Michelle Ligowski
Registrar
Donna Gooch
Building Inspector/Code Enforcement
Thomas Murphy
Code Enforcement
James Trotto
Building Department
Elise Vaidya