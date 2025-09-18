Guide to Roslyn Village of East Hills

Village of East Hills

209 Harbor Hill Road, Roslyn

516-621-5600

villageofeasthills.org

The Board of Trustees meets every second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor

Michael Koblenz

Deputy Mayor

Brian Meyerson

Trustee

Emmanuel Zuckerman

Trustee

Clara Pomerantz

Trustee

Stacey Siegel

Village Justice

Howard Jaslow

Associate Village Justice

Peter Zuckerman

Clerk to Village Justice

Mary Sherry

Village Attorney

William Burton, Sagat|Burton LLP

Village Clerk/Treasurer

Donna Gooch

Deputy Village Clerk/Building Department

Nancy Futeran

Deputy Treasurer

Richard Cassar

Secretary to Board of Trustees

Kasey Sternbach

Security Aide Supervisor

Jason Schwartz

Superintendent of Public Works

John Salerno

Deputy Superintendent of Public Works

Angel Gomez

Park Executive

David Squillante

Park Office

Kelly Caragiulo

Deputy Assessor

Michelle Ligowski

Registrar

Donna Gooch

Building Inspector/Code Enforcement

Thomas Murphy

Code Enforcement

James Trotto

Building Department

Elise Vaidya