Kids Need More raised $10,000 in their 2025 Fun Run

Long Island-based nonprofit Kids Need More took off for their 2nd annual 5k Fun Run at Belmont Lake State Park with more than a dozen children and 100 adults participating. Runners came out to support Kids Need More and their mission to help children and families cope with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.



Those who wished for a more relaxing version of the Kids Need More 5k were able to walk instead of run. Children had their very own event, a Fun Run just for them.

The overall champion and 1st place in the male division — for the 2nd time in a row — was Bohdan Huges, and the 1st place female champion this year was Jackie Amato. In the kids division, the amazing Vittoria Mortillaro, 9, won 1st place in the Kids Fun Run.

On the fundraising side, two teams stood out. Chasella x Two Kap Ventures led the pack with $7,540 raised, followed by Rosie’s Angels, who brought in $2,625. Their efforts directly support sending more children to camp and giving them a chance to experience joy, connection, and community.



The Kids Need More 5K is one of those days that just feels good; the kind where people laugh a little louder, move with meaning, and leave feeling better than they came.

Childhood only happens once — let’s make it a good one.

To support or learn more, visit kidsneedmore.org