Northwell’s Glen Cove Hospital named finalist for congressional award

Glen Cove Hospital President Kerri Scanlon says the Baldrige award will help continue the facility’s mission and programs.

Northwell Health’s Glen Cove Hospital is one of seven facilities nationwide to be named a finalist for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, a congressional award given to organizations that showcase long-term success in operations, workforce development, finance, and strategy. It is the first hospital in New York to receive the recognition.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as a finalist for this prestigious award. This reflects our unwavering commitment to patient-centered care, operational excellence, and continuous improvement across every level of our organization,” said hospital President Kerri Scanlon.

Congress established the award in 1987, and it can be given to any organization exemplifying performance excellence. Scanlon said healthcare organizations became eligible for the award in the late 1990s, and only 0.5% of hospitals are Baldrige recipients.

Baldige recipients will be formally announced in November, and the U.S. Secretary of Commerce will present the awards at a national ceremony early next year. Scanlon said the application process is “arduous,” but that hospital staff felt it was important for the facility to take on.

“We strategically went for this and applied for this, and felt that going for Baldrige would strategically make our organization better. It would be a safer hospital; it would be a more innovative hospital,” Scanlon said.

The Baldrige Award isn’t the only national recognition the hospital has received this year. This summer, the hospital earned a five-star rating in the 2025 CMS Star Quality Rating System from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Scanlon said the CMS rating examines various things, including patient experience and outcome and readmission and infection rates. The hospital was a two-star facility approximately five years ago, but this year marks the third consecutive year that it earned five stars.

“This is a really significant shift and change,” she said.

It is the only five-star hospital in Nassau County, and only 10% of hospitals nationwide receive the rating.

Scanlon said the hospital has expanded its programs, including the Katz Institute for Women’s Health, Parkinson’s outpatient program, and pre-cancer program, among others. She said the hospital’s acute rehabilitation program is now ranked No. 18 nationwide, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Scanlon said the hospital’s recognition as a Baldrige finalist will help further its programming and mission in the future. She said the facility will continue to be surveyed by judges before the awards are formally announced in two months.

“The hospital is set on an extremely strategic direction, and I think that this has only helped us to further our mission to provide the best care possible to our patient population,” she said.