Town of North Hempstead Council Member candidate, District 3 Lisa A. McArdle, Democrat

Education

● St. John’s University, Jamaica

Doctorate in Educational Leadership/Educational Technology (Anticipated 06/2026)

● Adelphi University, Garden City

Advanced Certificate Program in Special Education

● Long Island University, Brookville

Master of Science in Adolescent Education and Social Studies

Bachelor of Science in Childhood Education

Work History

● Lisa McArdle is a seasoned educator and instructional leader with more than two decades of experience spanning Catholic, public, and higher education. She recently served as director of instructional support and services in the Archdiocese of New York, where she has led school-wide instructional initiatives, strengthened data-driven decision-making, supported high school transitions, and

advocated for students with special education needs. Her leadership in grant writing and resource procurement, combined with her ability to build strong instructional systems, helped secure the school’s recognition as a National Blue Ribbon Award recipient in 2023.

● Previously, Lisa served as a regional instructional specialist for the Archdiocese of New York, where she partnered with principals and teachers across multiple schools to improve instructional practices, deliver professional development, and

integrate technology to enhance teaching and learning. Her career in the New York City Department of Education further deepened her expertise in special education as she taught English, history, and special education, designing and implementing IEPs and 504 plans to ensure student success.

● Throughout her career, Lisa has been recognized for her ability to inspire students, support educators, and build systems that promote equity, achievement, and lifelong learning.

Public Service History

Liaison to public institutions for IESP meetings and high school transitions, further exemplifying public service through educational advocacy.

Community Service History

● Successful grant writing for community health funding (e.g., Mother Cabrini Health Foundation proposal)

● Instructional support initiatives that bolster underserved or special needs populations

Memberships

Ladies of Charity at St. John’s

The Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk, & Queens

Statement on why I am running

I’m running for Town Council to help build a stronger, more connected North Hempstead — one where neighbors support each other, small businesses thrive, and everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

As a lifelong educator and advocate, I’ve spent over 25 years lifting up students, families, and communities.

Now, I want to bring that same dedication to local government by addressing rising costs for young adults and seniors, strengthening our small businesses, supporting employment for adults with disabilities, and expanding mental health resources. I believe that when we invest in our people, our whole community

benefits.