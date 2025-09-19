2 Oyster Bay high schoolers qualify for All-State music performances

Two Oyster Bay high schoolers qualified for the New York State School Music Association All-State Winter Conference in Rochester this December.

Aari Gupta earned a spot on trombone, and Maalika Mehta was selected as an alternate for the French horn. The All-State bands, chorus, orchestra and jazz ensembles bring together the top high school musicians from across New York.

The eight groups rehearse and perform under the direction of renowned guest conductors during the annual conference in Rochester.

Th school district said it credits the dedication of its music staff for guiding student success. Gupta and Mehta studied under music teachers Joe Devassy and Lauren Macy at Vernon, and Matthew Sisia and Michael Giannetta at Oyster Bay High School, all championed by department head Erica Giglio Pac.