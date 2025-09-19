4 New Hyde Park Memorial High School students named National Merit semifinalists

New Hyde Park Memorial High School said four talented students have been selected as semifinalists in the 71 st annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Seniors Anirudh Arvind, Shohom Chakraborty, Darsh Mirchandani and Ava Su are among more than 16,000 semifinalists nationwide who can now continue in the competition for some 6,930 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million that will be offered in the spring.

Students enter the competition by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen of over 1.3 million entrants each year, and by meeting program entry and participation requirements.

Semifinalists must fulfill several additional requirements to qualify as a finalist, including continuing to meet all program entry requirements, completing the application and writing an essay, and taking the SAT or ACT and earning scores that confirm the PSAT/NMSQT performance.