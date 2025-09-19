Bethpage high schoolers teach about U.S. Constitution Day and the three branches of government

Members of Bethpage High School’s Civics Club visited JFK Middle School to lead an interactive lesson on the U.S. Constitution and the three branches of government.

In celebration of Constitution Day, members of Bethpage High School’s Civics Club visited John F. Kennedy Middle School to lead an interactive lesson on the U.S. Constitution and the three branches of government.

The high school students kicked off the day with a sing-along of the classic “We the People” from “Schoolhouse Rock,” immediately engaging their younger peers. Using videos, slideshows and worksheets, the Civics Club walked the middle school students through the structure and responsibilities of each branch of government.

The Civics Club, advised by social studies teacher Rob Fisher, participates in a variety of service-oriented projects throughout the year, from food and blood drives to honoring veterans through Wreaths Across America at Calverton National Cemetery. This marks the second year the group has brought Constitution Day programming to JFK Middle School.

Constitution Day itself, observed annually on Sept. 17, commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787 and serves as a reminder of the importance of passing on democratic values from one generation to the next.