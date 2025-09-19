Camera club to meet on September 29

The Manhasset Great Neck Camera Club will meet on Monday, Sept. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Manhasset Public Library, located at 30 Onderdonk Ave in Manhasset.
This meeting will feature a competition evening where skilled club members will have their work judged by photographer Steve Kessler, who will also provide instructive technical comments as the photos are shown on a large screen.
Kessler has distinguished himself in many areas of photography. A meet-and-greet will take place between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Our meetings are open to all.
The club can assist all classes and skill levels of digital photographers, from iPhone, point and shoot, beginners and advanced. Visit mgncc.org/ for more information.