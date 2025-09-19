Camera club to meet on September 29

The Manhasset Great Neck camera club will meet on September 29. Photo provided by Manhasset Great Neck Camera Club

The Manhasset Great Neck Camera Club will meet on Monday, Sept. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Manhasset Public Library, located at 30 Onderdonk Ave in Manhasset.

This meeting will feature a competition evening where skilled club members will have their work judged by photographer Steve Kessler, who will also provide instructive technical comments as the photos are shown on a large screen.

Kessler has distinguished himself in many areas of photography. A meet-and-greet will take place between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Our meetings are open to all.

The club can assist all classes and skill levels of digital photographers, from iPhone, point and shoot, beginners and advanced. Visit mgncc.org/ for more information.