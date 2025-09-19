Carle Place Board of Education highlights spirit week, remembers former teacher

Carle Place Board of Education members highlighted the upcoming spirit week and remembered a former teacher at its latest meeting.

Plans for the Carle Place School District’s school spirit week were shared at its board of education meeting on Thursday, Sept. 18.

The festivities begin on Monday, Sept. 22, with a western-style theme. Thursday, Sept. 25, will have a tropical theme and Friday, Sept. 26, will be a time for students to dress in Carle Place gear.

On Friday, students throughout the high school and middle school will play games against one another “to boost spirit and morale.”

The week will conclude with the high school football team facing off against Lawrence at 7:15 p.m. on Friday. Students will also be selling snacks and drinks throughout the game.

Multiple members of the board also shared their condolences after the death of elementary school teacher Rosemary Hunter, who had taught in the district for 26 years and died on Sept. 12.

Board president Vanessa Dong-Monaco said she did not know Hunter personally, but that she has since heard many great stories about the former teacher.

“It’s very difficult when you lose a member of your home family, let alone a family that’s included in the community,” trustee Lawrence Zaino said.

Board members also congratulated multiple faculty members for their contributions to the district, including Lora Elsirgany, who was named a recipient of the Long Island School Hero Award, and Joanna DeMartino, the assistant superintendent for business, for her work in helping the district receive a grant to replace the electrical sign in front of the middle and high schools.