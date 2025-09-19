Carle Place teacher to receive Long Island School Hero Award

Lora Elsirgany, an elementary music teacher in the Carle Place School District at Rushmore Avenue and Cherry Lane Schools, has been selected as a recipient of the Long Island School Hero Award, presented by the Long Island Coalition Against Bullying.

The School Hero awards recognize individuals in Long Island’s K-12 school communities who go above and beyond to create environments filled with kindness, inclusion and safety while leaving a lasting impact on students and families. Honorees are nominated by peers, students and parents for their dedication to supporting children in meaningful and often life-changing ways.

The Long Island School Hero Awards not only celebrate extraordinary impact but also serve as a call to action. As schools continue to address challenges surrounding bullying, mental health and student well-being, the awards highlight what is possible when individuals rise above their roles to make a difference.

Elsirgany has taught music to students in grades 2-6 for more than 25 years, consistently working to create a classroom where every child feels valued, supported and inspired to grow.

She was nominated for the award by parent Shannon Toney, who shared kind words about Elsirgany’s compassion, respect, empathy and dedication to always going the extra mile for her students.

“This award is deeply meaningful to me because it reflects the heart of what teaching is all about — showing every child that they are special, appreciated and recognized,” said Elsirgany. “To know that a parent went out of her way to nominate me makes it even more special, and I am humbled by that kindness. By fostering a caring and supportive environment, I strive to ensure my students know they are valued, which is the strongest stand we can take against bullying.”

“Elsirgany is a quiet leader who students admire and respect,” said Ted Cannone, superintendent of the Carle Place School District. “She is an LI School Hero because she creates a learning environment centered on honoring the dignity of others, having a growth mindset and creating joy through music.”

Elsirgany will be formally recognized at the Long Island School Hero Awards ceremony, presented by the LICAB on Oct. 20.