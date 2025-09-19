East Williston students honor Patriot Day with first responders, stories

North Side School students commemorated Patriot Day – a national day of observance honoring the courage, sacrifice, and service shown during the events of Sept. 11, 2001 – through a meaningful day of reading, reflection and connection with community heroes.

As part of the schoolwide observance, the students read from “Fireboat: The Heroic Adventures of the John J. Harvey.” In addition, several second-grade classes welcomed first responders into their classrooms, tying directly into their social studies curriculum on community helpers.

Guest readers Lt. Rob Connelly, security consultant Kevin Glenn, police officer Todd Atkins and firefighter Rushi Vaidya brought the story to life for the students while connecting the historical events of 9/11 with the roles of firefighters, police officers and other helpers in their community.

The experience allowed the students to see the real-world connections between history and the everyday acts of service and courage. They deepened their understanding of heroism and recognized that ordinary people can make extraordinary contributions.

“The event enriched students’ lives by situating history within a human context, allowing them to see the connections between past events and present values,” director of social studies Erica Messier said. “Hearing directly from local first responders—heroes within their own community—made abstract ideas of courage and service tangible and relatable. At the same time, it strengthened the East Williston community by creating shared spaces of reflection, respect, and civic pride.”