Farmingdale kicks off the school year with band camp at Pine Forest

Excitement filled Pine Forest as the Dalers launched the 2025–2026 school year with a Band Camp experience.

Over the course of three days, student musicians, the Dalerettes, and the Daler Guard immersed themselves in intensive rehearsals designed to sharpen their skills, build precision, and strengthen teamwork.

The camp was more than just practice—it was a chance to create lasting memories, forge friendships, and ignite school spirit. Students returned home energized and inspired, ready to showcase their talents at football games, parades, and community celebrations throughout the season.

“Band Camp is where everything comes together,” said Greg Warnokowski, director of fine and performing arts. “It’s not just about learning music and choreography—it’s about building confidence, developing leadership, and creating a family atmosphere that supports every student.”

For the students, the experience was both challenging and rewarding. The long hours of rehearsal pushed them to refine their performances, but the camaraderie and fun that filled the camp created a sense of belonging and pride. By the end of the three days, the group had grown closer and felt united in their mission to deliver an unforgettable season.

The Farmingdale High School Marching Band will take the field alongside the Varsity and JV Cheerleading squads during Farmingdale’s homecoming football game against Herricks on Friday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, the district wants to remind community members about its meaningful collaboration with alumnus Brian Calhoun and the Calhoun Drum Academy’s nationally recognized All Abilities Drumline. This ensemble unites individuals of all abilities through the power of music.

This inspiring partnership is being documented by award-winning New York City filmmakers, with a feature-length film slated for completion in 2026. As part of this collaboration, the community is invited to a major public event, Marching for All—a unified performance by the All Abilities Drumline and the Farmingdale High School Marching Band.

This powerful finale will take place on Saturday, Oct 4, at 6 p.m. on the Farmingdale High School turf field and will serve as the film’s emotional centerpiece.