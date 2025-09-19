Glen Cove snapper derby garners 65 child participants

Families gathered at Pryibil Beach Pier for the annual Glen Cove Mayor’s Snapper Derby on Sept. 6, garnering a total of 64 children.

This year’s derby was especially meaningful as it marked one of the first major community events held since the recent renovations at Pryibil Pier, which now offers improved safety and accessibility for all who enjoy Glen Cove’s waterfront.

Children competed in Junior and Senior Divisions, with trophies awarded to the top anglers and the coveted Mayor’s Trophy presented to the overall winner.

Winners of the 2025 Snapper Derby:

Junior Division First Place: Antonia Iona Second Place: Harrison Third Place: Alexander

Senior Division First Place: Joseph A. Second Place: Jack Cap Third Place: Antonio Ricciardi

Best Angler: Owen Glidden

Mayor Pam Panzenbeck extended her congratulations to all the participants and winners and expressed gratitude to the dedicated volunteers from the Glen Cove Anglers Club, Matinecock Rod and Gun Club, and the many community members who made the event possible.

Special thanks were also given to the numerous sponsors who donated prizes, supplies, and support, allowing every child to receive a t-shirt, hot dog, and raffle ticket.

“The Snapper Derby is such a special tradition for Glen Cove,” Panzenbeck said, who joined families at the pier. “It was wonderful to see the newly renovated pier filled with kids fishing, volunteers helping out, and our community coming together to enjoy a beautiful day by the water.”