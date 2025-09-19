Herricks celebrates 5 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

(L-R): Herricks High School assistant principal Bryan Hodge, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Sinanis, Ariel Huang, Thomas Joseph, Inderpal Chadha, Nicholas Wang, Isabelle Tsui, principal Joan Keegan and Director of ELA, Reading, and Library Services Michael Imondi.

Herricks students are already competing for the National Merit Scholarship.

The district said it proudly congratulates five members of the Class of 2026 who were recently named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

The 2026 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists from Herricks High School are: Inderpal Chadha, Ariel Huang, Thomas Joseph, Isabelle Tsui and Nicholas Wang.

These academically talented students join an elite group of approximately 16,000 semifinalists selected from more than 1.3 million juniors in over 21,000 high schools who applied for the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program. Semifinalists represent the top 1% of high school seniors and the highest-scoring entrants from each state.

“This achievement is a reflection of the passion and determination our students bring to everything they do,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Sinanis. “They exemplify the very best of Herricks – scholarly excellence, creativity, leadership and compassion – and remind us of what’s possible when talent and hard work are nurtured by a supportive school community.”

The next steps for semifinalists include completing a scholarship application highlighting their academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership experience, employment and honors and awards.

Scholarship winners will be announced beginning in April.