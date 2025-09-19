High school senior named LIAA Scholar-Artist

Manhasset senior Hang Mi named 2026 LIAA Scholar-Artist

Manhasset High School senior Hang Mi has been named a 2026 Long Island Arts

Alliance Scholar-Artist in the Visual Arts category. She is one of only 20 high school

students across Long Island to be recognized with this honor, and one of just four in her

category.

A highly accomplished student-artist, Hang earned the “Best of Show” award at the

Heckscher Museum’s Long Island’s Best: Young Artists exhibition in 2025 for her piece

“Reunion.” She also received an Award of Excellence for “Floating Serendipity” at the Art

League of Long Island’s GO APE exhibition and was awarded a National Scholastic Art &

Writing Gold Medal for her drawing “Falling Stars,” which was recognized at a ceremony in

Carnegie Hall.

In addition to these honors, Hang has participated in numerous local exhibitions,

showcasing her exceptional artistic talent. Her achievements also include being named an

AP Scholar with Distinction by the College Board and receiving the Presidential Volunteer

Service Award.

“Hang Mi is an extraordinary young artist whose skill, dedication and vision set her

apart,” said Dr. Joseph Owens, Manhasset School District’s Director of Fine and Performing

Arts. “This recognition as a Long Island Arts Alliance Scholar-Artist is a testament not only

to her artistic excellence but also to her academic achievement. We are incredibly proud to

see her represent Manhasset at this prestigious level.”

The LIAA Scholar-Artist Awards recognize students deemed “the best of the best” on

Long Island for both academic excellence and outstanding achievement in the arts. The

program is endorsed by the New York State School Music Association, the New York State

Art Teachers Association, the Nassau and Suffolk chapters of the New York State Council of

Administrators of Music Education and the Nassau and Suffolk Art Supervisors

Associations.

Photo caption: Manhasset High School senior Hang Mi has been recognized as 2026

Scholar-Artist by the Long Island Arts Alliance.

Photo courtesy of Manhasset Public Schools