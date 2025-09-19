Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Great Neck
Art

Library to feature Art Association works through October

LILA by Barbara Silbert. Photo provided by the Manhasset Art Association
LILA by Barbara Silbert. Photo provided by the Manhasset Art Association

The Great Neck Library will feature the works of the Manhasset Art Association beginning October 1. An art reception with Juried Show will celebrate the exhibit on October 4 from 2 – 4 pm.

In 1948, a small group of Manhasset artists was invited to meet at the home of Helen Jennings, who had a dream of organizing a workshop where artists could work together to develop their talents, exchange ideas, and foster a greater appreciation and advancement of the arts in the community.

In 1949, a constitution was adopted, and Helen was elected president. Today, the MAA still offers workshops with a live model and 2-3 major art exhibits each year in local libraries and galleries.

About the Author

More Great Neck News

More from our Sister Sites