Library to host Sunday jazz performance with Paul Joseph Trio

The Paul Joseph Trio will be interpreting jazz classics at the Great Neck Library. Photo provided by the Great Neck Library

The Great Neck Library will host a classical jazz performance presented by composer/pianist Paul Joseph and his jazz trio on Sept. 28. They will play masterworks such as Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik”, Bach’s “Air on a G String”, Chopin’s “Prelude in A” and more.

Paul Joseph has composed works that have received wide critical acclaim in performances by distinguished orchestras, ballet companies, and choirs. His dynamic rhythm section consists of drummer Danny Borg and bassist Edgar Mills, both seasoned performers. The group has featured part of this program with New York’s Nova Philharmonic.

They’ve also concertized extensively the past several years, doing a variety of thematic programs. Learn more at www.pauljoseph.com.

The concert will be at the Great Neck Library at 159 Bayview Ave. in Great Neck at 2:00 p.m. (15 minutes intermission included). Registration is required. Great Neck cardholders and residents can register online, in person, or via phone. Non-residents are welcome as walk-ins, as space

allows.