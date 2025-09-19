Locust Valley high schooler recognized by state for musical talent

Locust Valley high schooler Abigail Vuong has been selected to perform in the New York State School Music Association All-State Festival as flute two in the Symphony Orchestra this December. The recognition places Vuong among the state’s top high school musicians, chosen through a highly competitive audition process.

In addition to her All-State recognition, Vuong was also named a Merit Award Recipient for the 2025–2026 Long Island Scholar-Artist Awards.

This program, presented by the Long Island Arts Alliance in partnership with Newsday, honors high-achieving students who demonstrate outstanding accomplishment in both academics and the arts.

“Abigail’s accomplishments as both a scholar-artist and an All-State musician reflect her extraordinary dedication and talent. Her passion, discipline, and commitment to excellence in both academics and the arts are nothing short of inspiring. We are so proud of all she has accomplished and look forward to what lies ahead for her,” said AnnMarie Buonaspina, coordinator of instructional technology and the fine and applied arts.