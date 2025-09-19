Massapequa music trio earn All-State recognition

Sophia Rose Alfieri, Gerrit Dabovich and Gianna Attison (L. to R.) have been named 2025 NYSSMA All-State musicians.

The Massapequa School District announced that three students have been selected as 2025 All-State musicians. Senior Gerrit Dabovich and junior Sophia Rose Alfieri will attend the state School Music Association’s All-State music festival in December, while senior Gianna Attison has been named an alternate.

Gerrit will play the clarinet in the honors Wind Ensemble and Sophia will sing with the Mixed Chorus. Gianna is an alternate for the chorus.

Students attending the NYSSMA All-State Music Festival in Rochester will rehearse with other talented high school student-musicians, followed by a culminating performance at the Eastman Theater. They also will learn from accomplished musicians and educators in various workshops.

Director of fine and performing arts Vincent Green, band directors Eva Arnold and Andrew Dwork, and chorus teachers Ilena Dempsey and Nichole Greene congratulate Gerrit, Sophia Rose and Gianna on this accomplishment.