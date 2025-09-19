The Wheatley School named National Banner Unified Champion School by Special Olympics

Special Olympics North America has recognized the Wheatley School as a National Banner Unified Champion School, the highest level of achievement for Unified Champion Schools nationwide.

The honor celebrates The Wheatley School’s outstanding commitment to creating an inclusive school community where students with and without intellectual disabilities learn, play, and lead together.

Only a select group of schools across the country earn this recognition each year by meeting rigorous standards of excellence in areas such as Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership, and schoolwide engagement.

“We are honored that The Wheatley School has been recognized as a National Banner Unified Champion School,” said Superintendent Danielle Gately. “This recognition reflects the spirit of inclusion, leadership and teamwork that our students, staff, and community embrace every day.”

As a Unified Champion School, Wheatley offers opportunities for students with and without disabilities to participate together on sports teams, in physical education, and through leadership activities that promote understanding and respect throughout the school community.

The school’s efforts ensure that the values of inclusion and equity are embedded across athletics, academics, and student life.

“We are humbled to be recognized as a National Banner Unified Champion School,” said Michael Scaturro, director of physical education, health, athletics, medical services, and family and consumer sciences. “I would like to thank our coaches, student athletes and administration for their hard work and support for our Unified Sports Program. We are fortunate to be able to provide our community with such an inclusive program in our school district. We look forward to celebrating this honor in the months to come.”

With this recognition, Wheatley joins 45 schools in New York State that have achieved banner status. The award not only honors past accomplishments but also requires schools to demonstrate long-term sustainability of their inclusive practices, ensuring that the legacy of inclusion will continue for years to come.