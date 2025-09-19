Town to host fall rabies clinic

The Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter will host a free rabies vaccination clinic in conjunction with the Nassau County Department of Health. The clinic will be held at the town’s animal shelter on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rabies vaccines will be available for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Officials will also offer on-the-spot dog licensing applications and renewals to North Hempstead residents, though the vaccines will be available to all, regardless of whether or not they are town residents.

Rabies is a fatal disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Offering free vaccinations encourages pet owners to participate and keeps both pets and residents safe and healthy. Clinics also help the town track down records in the unfortunate event of bites, which helps victims avoid costly and traumatic treatment.

“As a dog owner, I know that our pets become part of our families,” town supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “This program keeps them safe from a life-threatening disease, and if you need a new or renewed dog license, it can be a one-stop shop for all of your pet care needs!”

Registration for the clinic is required. Pet owners must bring their dogs on leashes and their cats and ferrets in carriers. The North Hempstead Animal Shelter is located at 75 Marino Avenue in Port Washington.

To register for or learn more about the clinic, call (516) 869-6311.