Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: ICE detainee dies, fall festival guide and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Nassau County officials said a man detained by ICE in the Nassau County jail was found dead Thursday morning.

Nassau County’s residential real estate market ended the summer with a sizzle, heading close to a median price of $900,000 per single-family house in August.

Rosemary Hunter, an elementary school teacher in the Carle Place School District, died on Friday, Sept. 12, according to Superintendent Ted Cannone. She was 56.

From bustling street fairs and charming harvest celebrations to family-friendly pumpkin patches and artisan craft markets, something is happening nearly every weekend. Whether you’re craving apple cider and kettle corn or looking for unique handmade goods and live entertainment, Long Island’s Fall Festival scene offers a little something for everyone.

Recently unionized physician assistants at Northwell’s Long Island Jewish Hospital held an informational picket on Tuesday to protest the “slow” speed of negotiations to obtain their first contract, a process they’ve been engaged in for over a year.