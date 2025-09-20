Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: ICE detainee dies, fall festival guide and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include picketing from Northwell health care workers.
Isabella Gallo

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

ICE detainee found dead in Nassau County jail

Nassau County East Meadow jail

Nassau County officials said a man detained by ICE in the Nassau County jail was found dead Thursday morning.

Nassau single-family house prices continue rise, nearing $900K

house

Nassau County’s residential real estate market ended the summer with a sizzle, heading close to a median price of $900,000 per single-family house in August.

Carle Place teacher dies in her sleep, leaves behind orphaned child

Rosemary Hunter, a Levittown resident and teacher in the Carle Place School District, died in her sleep.

Rosemary Hunter, an elementary school teacher in the Carle Place School District,  died on Friday, Sept. 12, according to Superintendent Ted Cannone. She was 56.

Long Island Fall Festivals & Fairs 2025: Your Complete Guide to Dates, Locations and Seasonal Fun

From hayrides and pumpkin patches to apple cider and food trucks, here's your complete 2025 guide to all the fall festivals & fairs happening on Long Island this autumn.

From bustling street fairs and charming harvest celebrations to family-friendly pumpkin patches and artisan craft markets, something is happening nearly every weekend. Whether you’re craving apple cider and kettle corn or looking for unique handmade goods and live entertainment, Long Island’s Fall Festival scene offers a little something for everyone.

Northwell Long Island Jewish physician assistants picket to push ‘slow’ negotiations forward, not yet on strike

IMG_4901

Recently unionized physician assistants at Northwell’s Long Island Jewish Hospital held an informational picket on Tuesday to protest the “slow” speed of negotiations to obtain their first contract, a process they’ve been engaged in for over a year.

