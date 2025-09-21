Bill O’Reilly Column:  China and us

It’s beyond ironic that America is fiercely debating freedom of speech while the second most powerful nation in the world, China, shakes its collective head. They think we’re saps.

If Kimmel, Colbert and The View ladies were residents of Beijing, their homes would be up for auction as the crew would be getting to know their new Uyghur neighbors in western Chinese “reeducation” camps.

The communists see freedom of expression as weakness. What good is that, the prevailing wisdom goes. It just creates chaos and division. No freedom! Just do what the dear leaders tell you to do.

Or else.

Nevertheless, the United States has to convince the Chinese to cooperate in world affairs. We are not going to change their totalitarian point of view. But we have one big advantage; China needs us.

There are a billion and a half Chinese citizens who have never known one day of freedom in their entire lives. They accept it. But they all need to eat every day.

China is an export economy. That means they have to sell stuff abroad. And the people with the most money to buy are Americans. Not Malaysians, or Vietnamese, or the Swiss.

Therefore, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump have to make deals or the entire world wobbles. That process is underway and is perhaps the most important situation on the planet.

When I addressed the Chinese “influencers” in Beijing last May, I suggested a few things. I was an invited guest, so my presentation wasn’t the bellicose display that some might have predicted. I was calm and methodical.

The hard men who asked questions knew me from YouTube and my books; they understood I have some access to the President. Responding to their queries, I suggested they might want to get out of the fentanyl business because China doesn’t need that, and hundreds of thousands are dying because of the narcotic.

Do you really want that on your resume?

But the most important point I made was about bad Vlad Putin. If China stopped enabling the tyrant and joined with the USA to promote peace not only in Ukraine but the world over, China’s economy would boom as President Trump would offer the country an excellent series of trade deals.

During the 90-minute Q&A, there was no pushback from the bureaucrats to my suggestions, none. But that doesn’t mean anything. Negotiating with Xi as well as Putin is off the chart difficult.

President Trump understands the situation clearly. He is making some progress. Chinese detente with the United States is vital to every person on the planet.

If you read my book “Confronting Evil,” you’ll learn why Putin is capable of anything, including using nukes. But he won’t go up against both China and the USA. That would be suicidal. The tyrant only cares about himself and understands geo-political power.

Xi and Trump may meet in South Korea soon. This is imperative. The American media doesn’t understand any of it, it’s too busy fomenting tabloid controversies in order to make Trump look bad.

But alert, honest Americans should keep their attention focused on China. It dwarfs anything else.