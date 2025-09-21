Rock Out Cures marks 17 years of music and charity at Plattduetsche Park

What started as an idea on a rainy February night in 2008 has grown into one of Long Island’s most enduring community-driven benefit concerts. On Saturday, Sept. 27, Rock Out Cures will return to Plattduetsche Park Biergarten for its 17th year, bringing music, raffles and reunions together under one mission: helping people in need.

The event, dubbed Rock Out Cures XVII, will feature a multi-band lineup performing on both indoor and outdoor stages. Gates open at 3:45 p.m., with admission set at a $20 donation. Guests 17 and under will be admitted free. The show will go on rain or shine, a promise that organizers have tested over the years.

“We’ve had two years in a row of rough weather,” said Bryan Mayer, president and founder of Rock Out Cures. “Two years ago was a tropical storm, Ophelia — I’ll never forget her. And last year was just bad rain. But we keep going, because the show must go on.”

The concert series will begin with the national anthem at 4:10 p.m., performed by Sofie of the band Fallin Anthem, before five acts rotate across two stages: The Bogs (4:15 p.m.), El Scorcho (5:40 p.m.), Juice (6:50 p.m.), Pretty Ugly (8:05 p.m.) and Dirty Penny (9:15 p.m.). El Scorcho, notably, emerged last year from Rock Out Cures’ first-ever “Battle of the Kid Bands,” a new addition Mayer said injected fresh energy into the cause.

“One of the guys from a band suggested we bring in kids and I thought, wow, that’s a great idea,” Mayer said. “We actually got five bands to come out and it turned into a really good day. Not only did we get a solid lineup, but more people found out about Rock Out Cures who didn’t know us before — and that’s the whole point.”

While the music and raffles provide the draw, Mayer stresses that the purpose behind the event runs far deeper. Rock Out Cures supports a mix of national organizations — including the American Cancer Society, the National MS Society, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American VetDogs and food allergy groups — while also stepping in to help individuals facing life-altering struggles.

“We hear stories in the community and we try to help turn them around,” Mayer said. “Recently, we learned about a gentleman who was paralyzed in a skiing accident. He has young kids and life just completely changed for him. We were able to donate to his family. A few weeks later, his wife came up to me crying and hugging me, thanking me. Those moments remind me why we do this.”

The roots of Rock Out Cures trace back to Franklin Square, where Mayer and friends first floated the idea over drinks at Murph’s bar. With backing from the American Cancer Society and Plattduetsche Park, the inaugural benefit came together that same year.

“It was Gino D’Angelo who first said, ‘Let’s do something,’” Mayer recalled. “The Platt had just started hosting bands on Fridays and I thought, why not try a benefit concert for cancer? That’s how it all began. Now here we are, 17 years later.”

Mayer, who was raised in Franklin Square, said Rock Out Cures has always been as much about community as it is about raising money. What began as a small gathering has evolved into a tradition that draws alumni from multiple grades of Carey High School alongside new supporters who discover the event through word of mouth.

“Franklin Square is a small town and even if people move away, the connections remain,” Mayer said. “Everybody knows everybody’s story and Rock Out Cures has almost become a high school reunion for so many of us. That’s part of what makes it special.”

This year’s event also carries a milestone: the nonprofit expects to surpass $1 million in total funds raised since its founding.

“We’re going to break a million dollars this year once the event’s over,” Mayer said. “It’s a nice little pat on the back. This is my way of giving back, of making the world a little better. So far, we’ve been doing a pretty good job.”

The benefit’s support network stretches beyond ticket sales, with sponsors such as Croxley Ale House, William Grant & Sons, K&W Liquors, Salvatore’s of Elmont and Gonzo Burritos in Garden City helping sustain the event. Raffles and silent auctions — which close at 9:30 p.m. — also contribute significantly to fundraising.

As for what keeps Mayer motivated to organize the sprawling day of music year after year, he points back to the families touched by Rock Out Cures’ efforts.

“It’s hard work pulling everything together,” Mayer said. “But when someone comes up to you and tells you how much it meant, that makes it worth it. That’s why I keep doing this.”

Rock Out Cures XVII takes place Saturday, Sept. 27, at Plattduetsche Park Biergarten in Franklin Square. For more information, visit www.rockoutcures.com