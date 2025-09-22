Parents question why Carle Place top athlete can’t play two sports

The parents of Ryan Leary questioned the Carle Place School District’s decision to prohibit the athlete from playing both football and soccer.

Ryan Leary, a star athlete at Carle Place High School, was told he couldn’t play two sports at the same time, which he and his family have questioned.

In 2024, Leary had been a member of Carle Place’s varsity soccer team and was the kicker for the varsity football team. Leary said he hoped to have an expanded role with the football team this year, but that vision was not fulfilled.

Leary’s family was told in August that he had to pick between being a full-time member of the soccer team, a full-time member of the football team or continue the role he played for each team last year.

Leary chose to be a full-time football player and has been one of the best wide receivers in the county. Through three games, he leads Nassau with 294 receiving yards, while also having 109 rushing yards, an interception and two made field goals.

But Leary and his family have questions about the district’s decision.

At the Aug. 21 Board of Education meeting, Patrick Leary, Ryan’s father, stepped up to the podium and asked if students were prohibited from participating in multiple sports, and he was told there was no such policy prohibiting dual-sport participation.

Karen Leary, Ryan’s mother, joined Patrick at the podium during the next Board of Education meeting Sept. 4.

“I’m here tonight to have a discussion which I feel has never happened,” Patrick said. “I think a decision was made without a conversation.”

Patrick said he wants to know why Ryan was denied the ability to be part of both the football and soccer teams, pointing out that music students may participate in the band, chorus and orchestra if they want.

His father said the district initially told the family it was OK with Ryan being a dual-sport athlete during the fall season, and then decided differently.

“The district’s thinking is grounded in safety and security for all student-athletes and in fostering equity for all team members,” Superintendent Ted Cannone said in a statement. “We have spoken with numerous other districts and leaders in varsity athletics, the great majority of whom are aligned with our thinking that it is inadvisable for a student-athlete to play two high-contact sports in the same season.”

According to the state Public High School Athletic Association, students are generally steered away from playing multiple sports during the same season to avoid schedule conflicts, overuse injuries and eligibility complications, but schools may make exceptions.

A football team’s kicker being a member of the school’s soccer team is a common exception seen in schools. Any exception requires administrative approval.

Section VIII, the official governing body for public high school sports in Nassau County, also has no clear policy regarding dual-sport athletes during the same season.

Patrick Leary said his son is distraught over the decision despite his football success.

“He’s a happy kid who’s not happy and feels like he has to make a decision,” Patrick said about Ryan at the Sept. 4 board meeting.

Carle Place’s football team is 1-2 to start the year, while the soccer team is 2-3-2.

Ryan Leary is also a member of the varsity basketball and track and field teams during the winter and spring seasons, respectively. He helped Carle Place’s soccer team win the 2024 state championship.