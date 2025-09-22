Glen Cove mayor, city council candidates to speak at October forums

The League of Women’s Voters in Port Washington-Manhasset is set to host three candidate forums in Glen Cove this October, preparing voters for the November elections.

“Glen Cove voters are to be commended for making it clear their votes depend on candidates appearing in public on a single stage to answer wide-ranging questions from voters. Likewise, their candidates are to be commended for making it clear that they do not take voters for granted,” said league President Regina Goutevenier.

Goutevenier said the league has provided moderators for many locations throughout Long Island. She said that because Glen Cove does not have its own league, there are many residents who joined the Port Washington and Manhasset group.

“Under our auspices, they do a lot in Glen Cove including a lot of voter outreach activities,” she said.

The league is a nonpartisan political organization which aims to inform and engage voters. The group does not support or oppose any candidate.

Candidates for Nassau County Legislative District 11, which covers Port Washington, Roslyn, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, Glen Head and Glen Cove, will speak at a forum on Monday, Oct. 6. Incumbent Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton and challenger Colin Bell will speak at the Port Washington Library at 7:30 p.m.

Bell currently acts as the deputy commissioner of environmental resources for the Town of Oyster Bay.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, Glen Cove mayoral candidates — incumbent Pam Panzenbeck and current city Council Member Marsha Silverman — will speak at Glen Cove High School at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 16, Glen Cove City Council candidates will meet at Glen Cove High School at 7 p.m. Democrat candidates include Carla Anastasio, Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, Cathryn Annette Harris Marchesi, Theresa Moschetta, John L. Perrone, and John F. Zozzaro. Republican and Conservative candidates include Grady M. Farnan, Daniel A. Grabowski, James M. Greenberg, Michael I. Ktistakis, Kevin P. Maccarone and Ellen Pantazakos.

Goutevenier said the league was asked to hold Glen Cove forums, which shows that voters are interested in “what candidates have to say.”

“We’re happy to, moderate those forums, and the people in Glen Cove are helping us with setting it up,” Goutevenier said.

League policy requires any forum to be cancelled if it does not have at least two opposing candidates attending, it said.

“We do believe in civil discourse, so we we encourage people to participate, but also in a manner that that is fair and respectful to other people in the room and the candidates as well… We do work better when we work together, and these forums are a way to reduce polarization the way we think,” Goutevenier said.