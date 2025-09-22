Roslyn High School to celebrate homecoming week.

All Roslyn residents are invited to Roslyn High School’s Homecoming Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 4.

The day will kick off with a pancake breakfast for the community at 10:30 a.m. in the Roslyn High School cafeteria, followed by a Board of Education ribbon-cutting ceremony at the high school security booth at 11:15 a.m.

The homecoming parade will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the front entrance of Roslyn High School, march through Roslyn Village, and arrive at the high school football field.

The varsity football game, Roslyn vs. Calhoun, will begin at 3 p.m. At halftime, the high school cheer team will showcase their routine and the Roslyn Marching Bulldogs will perform their show “Fate’s Whisper.”

"Homecoming is one of the most meaningful traditions in our district—it's when students, alumni, families, and the entire community come together to celebrate pride, spirit, and history," said Director of Health, PE & Athletics Michael Brostowski. "We're especially excited this year to highlight the incredible talents of our student-athletes across many sports, and we're grateful to the staff and volunteers whose hard work ensures homecoming will be a memorable event for all."

In advance of Homecoming Day, the district will celebrate Spirit Week. The community is encouraged to check the Roslyn School District website at www.roslynschools.org to see the robust schedule of homecoming week games leading up to Saturday’s events.