Sands Point Preserve Conservancy to host Fall Fun Fest

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy is hosting a Fall Fun Fest for families to celebrate the autumn season.

Families can celebrate the autumn season at Sands Point Preserve’s Fall Fun Fest on Sunday, Sept. 28, from noon to 4 p.m., with autumn-themed activities, live entertainment and outdoor fun across the historic estate’s grounds.

The festival will include pumpkin painting at the Upadhyay Family Pumpkin Patch, face painting, puppet shows, live music, family lawn games and animal presentations. Guests can also enjoy bird-watching with the North Shore Audubon Society and create a seasonal story together at the Story Round. Young visitors will be greeted by Oriana, the harvest bubble fairy.

Photo opportunities, vendors at an autumn market and food trucks will also be available. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 5.

The event carries on a tradition that began in 2008, when the Preserve hosted its first “Village Day,” a forerunner to today’s Fall Fun Fest.

“We love marking the seasons with our big family events,” said Jeremiah Bosgang, executive director of the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy. “ It’s an easy, affordable way for a family of three, four – or more – to spend a great afternoon together.”

Bosgang noted that admission covers nearly all activities, including each child receiving a pumpkin and supplies to decorate it.

The only extra costs are food truck purchases, market items and gift shop merchandise. This year, the shop will feature brand-new “Goatbuster” T-shirts with designs on both the front and back for $25.

“The festival is all about family fun,” Bosgang said. “It’s not a fundraiser, but a celebration of the community.”

Admission is $40 per carload for Preserve members and $45 per carload for nonmembers. Pricing begins at 9 a.m., and payments will be collected at the Gate House. Parking is included.

For more information, visit sandspointpreserveconservancy.org or call 516-571-7901.