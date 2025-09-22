Temple Beth Sholom offers new Shabbat Speakers Series

Activist Liz Hirsch Naftali, will speak at Temple Beth Sholom as part of their new Shabbat Speaker series.

Temple Beth Sholom is offering a new Shabbat speaker series featuring dynamic voices on Jewish life, history, and current events on select Shabbat mornings beginning on Sept. 27 that will run through June 20, 2026. The series is free and open to the public.

Attendees are invited to join the congregation on these dates for a complimentary luncheon following Shabbat morning services, which begin at 9 a.m. at Temple Beth Sholom, 401 Roslyn Road in Roslyn Heights.

In observance of Shabbat, each speaker’s book, with signed bookplates included, will be available for purchase before and after each scheduled speaker. The series is called C.L.A.S.S.—Community Luncheon and Speakers on Shabbat.

Temple Beth Sholom Speaker Series:

Sept. 27 – Liz Hirsch Naftali: An American aunt’s courageous role in rescuing her great-niece, the 3-year-old hostage from 10/7.

Oct. 4 – Jason S. McKinney: Journey with Jason as he finds his place in the Jewish world as a Jew of Color; hear his opera-trained Cantorial voice resonate at our family service in the Chapel.

Dec. 6 – Debórah Dwork: Heroism & Courage in WWII – Discover how American operatives risked everything to save Jews from the Nazis.

March 7 – Jonathan Harounoff: #WomenLifeFreedom – A British-Iranian journalist chronicles the powerful uprising of women in Iran following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.

April 4 – Jack Fairweather: Justice After the Holocaust– Explore the remarkable life of Fritz Bauer, the German-Jewish prosecutor who hunted down Nazi war criminals in postwar Germany.

June 20 – Richard Kreitner: Jews in the Civil War – A historian and podcast host uncovers the influential roles American Jews played during one of the nation’s most defining periods.

Visit tbsroslyn.org and click on the Upcoming Events tab for more information on this innovative new program.