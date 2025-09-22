Bestselling author Tovah Klein to speak at Temple Beth Sholom

Child-development expert, Tovah Klein, will speak on building resilience in kids and teens at Temple Beth Sholom.

Leading child-development expert and bestselling author Tovah Klein will speak on building resilience in kids and teens at Temple Beth Sholom in Roslyn Heights on Monday, Sept. 29, at 7:45 p.m.

Klein is a trusted adviser to “Sesame Street” and HBO Films for Children, and one of today’s leading voices in child psychology.

She will address how to raise children who are confident, adaptable and emotionally strong. By sharing groundbreaking insights backed by decades of research,Klein will offer real tools to help children and teens build true resilience, the kind that will carry them through life’s toughest challenges.

From helping young people deal with challenges such as peer struggles, family tensions, and academic stress to major disruptions like divorce, moving, and traumatic national or global events, Klein’s approach is a lifeline for today’s parents and grandparents.

During this event, attendees will discover the five key resources children and teens need to thrive, and how to support them at every stage of development. Klein’s presentation will include an opportunity to ask questions, followed by a book signing and meet & greet.

Register online in advance at www.tbsroslyn.org, where you may also pre-order Klein’s new book, “Raising Resilience.”

This event is free and open to the community.

Temple Beth Sholom is located at 401 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577. Attendees must register on temple website: www.tbsroslyn.org by accessing the event tab on the homepage. The temple office may be reached at 516-621-2288.